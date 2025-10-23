Suge Knight Spills: 'I'd Have Broken Dre's Jaw' — Eve's Memoir Sparks Feud Flashback

Ex-Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight was again making headlines after confessing he was ready to break Dr. Dre's jaw if rapper Eve asked him to. The revelation was made in a recent interview on "The Art of Dialogue," where Knight spoke about his past relationship with Eve and her initial struggles in the music industry.

Referring to Eve's 2024 memoir "Who's That Girl?," Knight spoke about his continued respect for the rapper. According to him, "I still got a love for Eve today. I like gangsta btches. I like btches that 'bout their money, 'bout their life, to fight for what they want."

As reported by HotNewHipHop, is how Eve's memoir describes her short relationship with Knight and her rift with Dr. Dre after being fired from Aftermath Records. When questioned regarding his comments, Knight neither denied nor endorsed Eve's assertion that she went out with him as revenge against Dre, but he suggested devotion to her.

Once he called Eve "the home girl," Knight continued, "All Eve had to do was nod her motherfckin' head and I would've broke Andre's motherfckin' jaw.

Knight continued to come to Eve's defense about her talent and drive, blaming her setbacks in industry politics instead of talent. "Eve is a survivor," he stated. "I think Eve's platform and Interscope was smaller than her. And she was so ahead of the game and her lyrics and when she knew what she wanted to do, it probably got jealousy involved in it. And that's probably what happened."

The retired music mogul also likened Eve to Cardi B, who share the same level of confidence and influence within hip-hop. "Cardi B is still the best to ever do it," Knight concluded, commending both artists as "two of the same baddest [b*tches] around."

Eve's memoir "Who's That Girl?," published in September 2024, marked the 25th anniversary of the release of her first album Let There Be Eve... Ruff Ryders' First Lady. Recalling her reasons back then, Eve explained, "I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together, so having Suge, his former boss at Death Row stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge."