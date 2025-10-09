Bad Bunny Draws Attention After Going Undercover at New York Yankees Game During Super Bowl Controversy

Bad Bunny tried to stay under the radar at a playoff game in New York, but fans quickly recognized him.

His low-key appearance came as debate intensified over his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

The 31-year-old singer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, attended Game Three of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays on October 7.

He wore a white T-shirt, black pants, a zip-up hoodie, a tweed coat, a green baseball cap, and dark aviator sunglasses.

He seemed intent on blending in, but fans caught on when cameras showed him on the stadium's jumbo screen after he snagged a foul ball. Spectators scrambled for the catch, but Bad Bunny quietly picked it up and briefly smiled for the crowd.

Reaction at Yankee Stadium

His presence became more noticeable when he stayed seated during "God Bless America." According to TMZ, many people at Yankee Stadium stood during the song, but he remained in his seat. The moment drew immediate attention online.

Some interpreted the decision as a subtle statement, especially given the current political backlash tied to his halftime show at Super Bowl LX.

Super Bowl Feud with Conservatives

His upcoming performance has become a talking point for conservative figures. Commentator Megyn Kelly called the NFL's decision to feature him a "middle finger" to the Trump administration and its supporters.

During an interview with Newsmax, via EW, Donald Trump criticized the choice. He said it was "absolutely ridiculous" and added, "I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy."

Bad Bunny has previously spoken out against Trump's immigration policies and criticized mass deportation efforts.

He also avoided performing in the U.S. at one point, citing concern for fans who feared ICE raids.

The rapper told i-D magazine, "People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world."

"But there was the issue that ... ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."