Bad Bunny Confirmed as Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Headliner

Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the main performer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The event will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Puerto Rican superstar shared the news Sunday with a video on Instagram, sitting on a football goal post while his hit "Callaita" played in the background.

According to PageSix, he captioned it, "Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime."

In a press release following the announcement, the 31-year-old artist expressed pride in representing his culture.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," he said. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

He added in Spanish, "Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL," which translates to, "Go and tell your grandmother, that we are the halftime show of the Super Bowl."

This won't be Bad Bunny's first Super Bowl appearance. In 2020, he joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as a guest performer in Miami, where he performed "I Like It" and "Callaita."

Since then, he has become one of the world's biggest streaming artists, collecting multiple Grammy wins and breaking records with Spanish-language hits.

Bad Bunny Puts Latin Music at the Center

His most recent residency in Puerto Rico set a new record as the most-watched Amazon Music livestream ever.

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music all expressed strong support for the decision, Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation helps select performers, said, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Jon Barker, the NFL's senior vice president of global event production, described Bad Bunny as one of today's most influential and widely streamed artists, Billboard reported.

He noted that the performer's ability to bridge cultures makes him a strong choice for the Super Bowl halftime stage.

Apple Music's Oliver Schusser also highlighted his rise. "His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop culture. We know this show will be unforgettable."

Bad Bunny's headlining spot comes after a run of diverse Super Bowl acts, including Kendrick Lamar in 2025, Usher in 2024, and Rihanna in 2023.