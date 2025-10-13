Jennifer Lopez 'At Her Lowest' After Divorce And Career Collapse Following Record Label Split: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reported to be facing a tough time where she needs to handle a double defeat - both in her work and personal life.

Her record label BMG decided not to renew her contract after the release of her comeback album resulted in a commercial failure.

Lopez is also reportedly having a hard time with the separation from Ben Affleck.

According to Radar Online, the setback has left Lopez "vulnerable" and "emotionally exhausted." Friends say the star's confidence has been badly shaken and that she feels uncertain about the future.

One insider shared that while Lopez appears calm in public, she's "trying to figure out how everything fell apart so quickly."

Lopez's album This Is Me...Now was designed to mark her artistic return, complete with a companion film and major marketing push.

Despite the effort, it only reached No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and No. 55 in the UK charts. The poor sales, coupled with the cancellation of her "This Is Me...Live" tour, reportedly led BMG to end its deal with her quietly.

The label split leaves Lopez independent for the first time in her 25-year music career. She's now preparing for a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace starting in December, but ticket sales have been slow compared to Dolly Parton's recent sold-out engagement at the same venue.

The source said Lopez has been "putting everything she has into getting ready," but the low numbers have "really gotten to her."

Lopez's personal life has only deepened her stress. She and Affleck finalized their divorce in March after two years of marriage, ending what once seemed like a storybook reunion. Friends say the singer still struggles with the breakup, with one describing her as "devastated" and "not over Ben."

Another insider told Radar she "still calls him the love of her life" and has trouble trusting her judgment after the split.

Even so, those close to her say she's trying to find her balance again. "She's hoping Vegas will be her turning point," a friend said. "Because right now, she's at one of her lowest moments."

Jennifer Lopez knows exactly who she is and refuses to let public scrutiny define her as a person, a mother or a performer. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dn9wcxgJ9X — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 7, 2025

Back To Work With 'The Last Mrs. Parrish'

Amid the turmoil, Lopez has thrown herself into her next project, "The Last Mrs. Parrish," now filming in New York City, according to the Daily Mail.

The project follows a busy year for Lopez, who also promoted "Kiss of the Spider Woman," the musical she co-produced and starred in with Affleck. She recently revealed to CBS Sunday Morningsthat she got "very thin" for the role, describing her character as a "blonde Hollywood bombshell."