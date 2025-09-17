Adele Finally Signs Multi-Million Book Deal as Talks Begin for World Tour and New Album

Adele is finally ready to tell her story. The 37-year-old singer has signed a multi-million-pound deal for a memoir after years of rejecting publishers, according to reports.

"Publishers have been desperate to sign Adele to tell her story but she's always said no," a source told The Sun. "Finally she is ready and it will be Adele in her own words – beyond the headlines."

The book is anticipated to discuss the beginning of her life in Tottenham, her period at the BRIT School, and her climb to fame all over the world. It will narrate her life, including her experiences as a mother and in relationships.

Career Milestones and Record-Breaking Residencies

The book comes after a record-breaking run of shows that further cemented her place as one of music's biggest names. Adele has won 16 Grammys, 12 BRIT Awards, an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe during her nearly two-decade career.

Her two-year Las Vegas residency, followed by ten open-air concerts in Munich, helped grow her reported $231.9 million fortune. Companies House filings revealed her publishing company, Melted Stone Publishing Ltd, deposited $18.4 million in cash, with additional millions in her other business ventures. She paid nearly $2.12 million in UK Corporation Tax, reflecting profits of $10.51 million for the year.

The Munich shows attracted over 730,000 fans, earning Adele a Guinness World Record for the highest attendance of any concert residency outside Las Vegas.

The concerts also featured what Guinness verified as "the largest continuous outdoor LED screen" ever used in a live show.

Joanne Brent, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said the production "truly elevated the performance adding an undeniable 'wow' factor" and called Adele "OFFICIALLY AMAZING™."

Plans for Tour and New Music

Fans may have more to look forward to soon. Reports say Adele is in discussions for a global tour and is considering new music. That would mark her first major tour since her 2022 to 2024 residencies.