Bad Bunny Faces Calls For Super Bowl Ban From MAGA Supporters After Yankees Game Fallout

Bad Bunny is being slammed by MAGA supporters and conservatives after he didn't stand when "God Bless America" was played at a New York Yankees game.

The backlash is only one of the many after he has been chosen as the performer of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Daily Mail, a fan known online as "Marlins Man," whose real name is Laurence Leavy, sat two seats from the Puerto Rican artist and described what happened on social media.

Leavy wrote that Bad Bunny "was sitting and did not stand during God Bless America." He added that the artist "caught a foul ball and was very nice and respectful to everyone there."

Leavy said he asked the singer's manager to get him to stand, but the manager refused. He claimed the team was "mad at Trump for saying he's Latin and not an American," adding that the artist believes the former president doesn't understand Puerto Rico's status.

The fan also called him "super nice and humble" despite the disagreement.

Bad Bunny has spoken against Donald Trump in the past. He criticized the former president's immigration policies and previously avoided U.S. tours because of concerns over ICE raids.

Bad Bunny sat during ‘God Bless America’ at the Yankees vs Blue Jays game on Tuesday.



This is who the NFL chose to perform during the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl.



Cancel the NFL.



(tmz on TT) pic.twitter.com/IVF0fWBPnI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 9, 2025

Political Response Intensifies

Trump reacted to the situation during an interview with Newsmax, calling the NFL's decision to select Bad Bunny for the halftime show "crazy." He said, per Variety, "I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it."

Right-wing media figures and MAGA supporters also expressed outrage. Some accused the artist of disrespecting the country. Others called for the NFL to remove him from the lineup or face boycotts.

Turning Point USA announced plans for its own "All American Halftime Show" as a counter to the official performance.

Commentator Megyn Kelly described his selection as "an active middle finger" to conservatives. Marjorie Taylor Greenewent further, calling for English to be the country's official language.

Artist Reacts On National Stage

Bad Bunny has not addressed the Yankees incident directly, but he made light of the backlash during his recent hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," according to USA Today. He told the audience, "You might not know this but I'm doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I'm very happy and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News."

A spoof clip followed, showing Fox personalities edited to say they supported him.

The rapper then switched to Spanish before finishing with, "If you did not understand what I just said... you have four months to learn."