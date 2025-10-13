Reggaetón Took Over NY Comic Con 2025 and Boricuas Brought the Beat

I wandered into New York Comic Con 2025 and immediately noticed it: reggaeton pulsing through corridors, beats blending into cosplay footsteps, and fans tapping their feet to rhythms that felt more like music festivals than comic fairs.

A popular after‑party tied to Comic Con, Reggaeton on Houston, was listed for October 10 and 11, a clue that organizers anticipated the music would travel beyond panels. People were already jamming to Bad Bunny's tracks between booths, playlists spilling into hallways, and a vibe was building: this was not ordinary fandom.

There was more than one Bad Bunny cosplayers and they were spot on.

A few hours in, I spotted "The Boricualorian", a Star Wars‑inspired warrior draped in Puerto Rican flag colors. Her armor bore red, white, and blue across every plate. Instead of a cape she wore the flag itself. The visual was arresting and fitting, a dual identity statement combining pop culture and national pride.

Nearby, drum circles erupted in bomba and plena beats. Convention attendees picked up handheld maracas and other caribbean instruments, joining in. One cosplayer told me that this music is a way to reclaim history, to remind people that Puerto Rican identity carries resistance and joy

At the "BoricuaVerse" booth, art prints depicted Puerto Rican landscapes, comics by Boricua artists, and imagery of La Borinqueña. One artist, Danny Cortes, displayed miniature city scenes layered with flag motifs, explaining he uses micro details to anchor Puerto Rican narratives in broader pop culture.

I asked a few fans whether they saw specific Bad Bunny cosplays. Some nodded: outfits mixing his stage looks with flag designs, oversized sunglasses, hoodies echoing his lyric style. Others said the energy matched him without exact impersonations, the flag, the music, the beat felt like homage enough.