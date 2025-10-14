Keith Urban Describes 'Miserable' Touring Life Weeks Before Nicole Kidman Divorce News

Country music star Keith Urban recently opened up about the emotional cost of life on the road—just weeks before news broke that he and actress Nicole Kidman had separated after nearly two decades of marriage.

In a preview of his new CBS music competition show, "The Road, Urban," 57, spoke honestly about the struggles he faces while touring.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night... you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?'" he shared.

According to US Magazine, the singer added that the only reason he continues is because performing is his calling.

"It's a calling, and you're going to do it or you're not going to make it," he said in the episode, which airs October 19.

Urban's comments come just before his split from Nicole Kidman became public in September. The pair had been married since 2006 and share two teenage daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman has been putting on a brave face in public, but behind the scenes, she's "devastated" by reports that her estranged husband, Keith Urban, has already moved on with other women following their split.



The country superstar, 57, had been living apart from Kidman, 58,… pic.twitter.com/9jTVQQT4og — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 13, 2025

Nicole Tried to Save Failing Marriage

According to reports, Urban had moved out of their family home earlier this year, while Kidman remained with the children.

A source close to the couple said, "Sometimes relationships just run their course," and added that Kidman "did not want the separation and was trying to save things."

The separation news followed months of increasing distance between the two stars. A source noted they had been living "separate lives" for a while, mostly due to work commitments and time spent apart.

"They are moving in two different directions, and their worlds are not overlapping as much as they once did," the insider said.

Urban's tour life may have played a part in the strain. Despite enjoying filming "The Road," he admitted that balancing music and life offstage has not been easy.

Soon after the breakup became public, rumors started linking Urban with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, after fans noticed their onstage chemistry, PageSix said.

However, Baugh's father shut down the gossip, saying, "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."