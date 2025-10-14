Rod Wave Claps Back at Grizzly Touring's $27M Suit, Says He Was 'Trapped' in Bad Deal

Rapper and singer Rod Wave is pushing back hard against a $27 million lawsuit filed by Grizzly Touring.

The promoter claims Rod owes them millions after canceling several shows on his 2023 "Last Lap" tour. But Rod says the accusations are wrong and that he was stuck in a bad deal he couldn't control.

Grizzly Touring sued Rod Wave, saying he was supposed to perform 35 shows and was paid a $40.25 million advance, half of which was upfront.

However, they say Rod only completed 26 shows and now owes them $27 million for the canceled dates, Complex reported.

They also accuse him of spending his advance money on luxury items like private jets and expensive homes.

Rod Wave, 25, and his team strongly deny all these claims. In new court papers filed in Florida, Rod's camp said Grizzly mismanaged the tour by changing schedules and canceling concerts at the last minute.

Because of this poor management, Rod says the tour could not be completed as planned.

Rod's lawyer, James Sammataro, called the promoter's demands "indentured servitude," saying Rod no longer trusts Grizzly and does not want to work with them anymore.

Sammataro said, "Grizzly is not entitled to this improperly requested specific performance or equivalent injunctive relief."

Rod Wave Countersues After $27M Tour Lawsuit: Promoter Is Trying to Force ‘Indentured Servitude’ https://t.co/z90wgyUHnE — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) October 14, 2025

Rod Wave Calls Grizzly Touring Lawsuit 'Baseless'

Rod also shared his frustrations publicly back in January when he canceled the tour's remaining dates.

On Instagram, he blamed production and routing problems for the cancellations. He wrote, "Ok. So bout the tour. Yall [know] it was fucked up from the beginning. Because of production! They had to cancel and reschedule. And it just wasn't makin any sense."

In a statement to TMZ Hip Hop, Rod said, "Rod Wave remains committed to delivering first-class concerts that his fans expect – and deserve.

Grizzly Touring's lawsuit is baseless and an unfortunate extension of its prior failed attempts to trap Rod Wave into an exclusive arrangement."

Rod and his Hit House Entertainment argue that the advance payments should not be repaid because Grizzly broke their agreement.

They want a judge to cancel the exclusivity clause so Rod can book shows independently.

Looking ahead, Rod Wave is moving on from the controversy. He recently released a new single called "Leavin" and announced "The Redemption Experience" tour. The new tour starts in December and will cover seven cities.