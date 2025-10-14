Christina Aguilera Plans Major Christmas Comeback With Risqué Strip Club Video

Christina Aguilera is getting ready to come back to the music industry with a daring Christmas album that she recorded at Crazy Horse Paris.

According to The Sun, the 44-year-old artist took a trip to Paris to shoot a vibrant, burlesque-themed video at the legendary cabaret. The work is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Christmas album, My Kind of Christmas.

A source told the outlet she "worked on a very special project for her fans this Christmas" and "went all out for the shoot which is pretty risqué to say the least."

The club was covered in fake snow, lights, and Christmas trees. Dancers in candy cane corsets performed alongside Aguilera, creating what the source described as "insane" visuals.

The video was filmed in secret, with a release expected in December, though no date has been confirmed. The source said Aguilera "was on fire during the shoot and has never looked or sounded better."

Aguilera's long and past connection with burlesque is very visible in the project. In 2010, she was the main character of "Burlesque," a movie, which after that, turned out to be an idea of a stage show.

The new production that had been launched at the Savoy Theatre in London in the first half of this year and ended its run on September 6.

Aguilera expressed her excitement on the show's official website, calling the West End arrival "a dream come true."

Pushing Back Against Public Scrutiny

Aguilera has also addressed public attention on her body over the years. In a January X post to fans, she wrote, "No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation."

She added, "Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first."

In an interview with Glamour, Aguilera remembered the difficulties the industry put in her way when she was young.

The performer remembered that the entertainment industry people were always talking about her appearance and that she was receiving compliments for having a good slim figure. When her body started to change, the attention became more severe.

Instead of taking into account what others think, she told that with time she has learned to concentrate on her standards only.