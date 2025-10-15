Cardi B Talks Defending Her Kids Amid Feuds: 'I Showed the World How Strong I Am'

Cardi B is making it clear: when it comes to her children, she will fiercely protect them no matter what.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently opened up about her fierce defense of her kids amid ongoing feuds, calling it a true test of her strength as a mother.

In the latest issue of Paper magazine, Cardi B shared how recent social media battles pushed her to show just how far she'll go for her family.

"This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine," she said. "I never had to get that nasty for my kids. But I did, and I really feel like a lioness."

Cardi's comments come after a heated exchange with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, which escalated into insults involving their children.

According to Hola!, the Bronx native described the experience as one of her biggest parenting challenges yet. "It just goes to show me how strong I am," Cardi explained.

"I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn't care."

The feud with Minaj reignited when the latter criticized Cardi's recent album Am I The Drama? through social media posts, which Cardi responded to fiercely.

Their online back-and-forth included personal jabs, but Cardi stressed that her family remains her top priority above all else.

Cardi B to PAPER on defending her children after ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ release:



Cardi B Claps Back at BIA Over Kid Diss

Cardi also recently took aim at rapper BIA on her album Am I The Drama? In the track "Pretty & Petty," Cardi raps about dissing BIA, who had previously name-dropped Cardi's kids on a diss track, Billboard reported.

Cardi explained on The Breakfast Club that defending her children is a must. "When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they're gonna ask me, 'So what you said? What you did [in response]?'" Cardi said.

Cardi B explained that she wants to teach her children to stand up for themselves, saying she wouldn't portray taking the "high road" as a loss but rather emphasize confidence and self-respect in handling conflicts.

Despite the feuds, Cardi is also focusing on the bright side. Her album topped the Billboard 200 in September, and she's currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Cardi plans to hit the road for her "Little Miss Drama" tour in February after the baby arrives.

Despite the challenges and public drama, Cardi B made it clear that her top priority is protecting her children.

She reflected on how recent events have tested her as a parent but also showed her inner strength and resilience.