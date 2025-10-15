From Vinyl to Reggaetón: III Points Festival Makes Miami the Global Soundstage

MIAMI — The 2025 edition of III Points is a powerful music festival, but this year is much more. What started as a sound experiment of indie EDM artists is now a local celebration and a 48-hour explosion of rhythm that transforms Wynwood, Miami's art neighborhood, into a pulsating epicenter of sonic innovation.

With over 150 artists spread across 11 stages, this year's lineup blends headlining legends with a powerful roster of underground voices, many of them straight from the city's backyard.

From thumping bass to ambient synths, from trap to techno, III Points is doubling down on musical diversity. "The goal has always been to reflect what's happening in the scene right now," said festival co-founder David Sinopoli in a recent statement. "We're proud that this year's lineup is not only global, but also deeply Miami."

From International Icons to Local Fire

Topping the bill are acts like Thundercat, Tinashe, Peggy Gou, Turnstile, and Sean Paul, each bringing a wildly different sound and fanbase. There's funk, punk, reggae, reggaetón, alt-pop, and club music represented on the main stages, often one after another. On paper it gives chaotic. Live, the transitions create a hypnotic flow that festivalgoers return for year after year.

Read more Jazz Royalty Returns to Miami: Adrienne Arsht Center Announces 2025-26 JAZZ ROOTS Series with Miles Davis Tribute, Sheila E. and More Jazz Royalty Returns to Miami: Adrienne Arsht Center Announces 2025-26 JAZZ ROOTS Series with Miles Davis Tribute, Sheila E. and More

Alongside the global names, Miami's homegrown talent is holding its own and III Points is making sure that they have their moment. Acts like Guess, Donzii, Danny Daze, Miluhska, and The Boy Who Wore Jade are proving that the city's music scene is a living, breathing, genre-bending ecosystem, bursting with talent beyond its famous clubs. On the underground stages, DJs like Natalia Roth and Bakke are curating sets that move from deep techno to experimental Latin sounds, redefining what Miami electronic music can be.

And then there's the powerful voice of Villano Antillano, the Puerto Rican urban artist whose presence at III Points brings a fierce mix of rap, perreo, and queer performance art. Along with explosive and hypnotic Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, their sets add a bold South American flavor to the weekend's sonic palette.

The Festival as a Listening Lab

One of the most talked-about features this year is the return of Despacio, the vinyl-only listening experience created by LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and the Dewaele brothers of Soulwax. Installed in the festival's "Black Room," Despacio offers curated sets played on custom-built speakers designed for warmth, clarity, and immersion—not volume. It's not about dancing. It's about surrendering to sound.

Another innovation is III Points Radio, a new stage that will broadcast live performances over 93.5 FM across South Florida. Curated by local DJs and tastemakers, this new platform ensures that even the most underground sets, like those by Mutant Pete, Troy Kurtz, and CTRL+OPT,will have a life beyond the weekend.

While most festivals group acts by genre, III Points thrives on contrast. You might wander from a reggaetón-heavy performance into an ambient synth set. One moment you're in a mosh pit, the next you're swaying under strobe lights to a vinyl-only mix.

This year's lineup includes more genre-defying performers than ever before: jazz-punk outfit Horse Jumper of Love, synth-psychedelia from Magdalena Bay, and the glitch-fueled R&B of Tkay Maidza. Add in performance art and immersive installations between sets, and it becomes clear that this festival isn't built for algorithms. It's built for people who listen hard and dance harder.

By dedicating space, airtime, and stage presence to local musicians, III Points is documenting once again the future of Miami sound, as the blending of cultures, languages, and sonic textures mirrors the city itself. For artists, it's a launchpad. For audiences, it's a masterclass in what happens when you put trust in the DJs, the bands, and the beatmakers that give a city its voice.