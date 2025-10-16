Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Was 'Under the Influence' During Viral Knife Clips

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears' ex-husband, is speaking out about the pop star's behavior following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

In his upcoming memoir, "You Thought You Knew," Federline claims Spears appeared to be "under the influence" in the now-viral videos of her dancing with knives.

"With her newfound freedom, I saw history repeating itself," Federline, 47, says in the audiobook version of the memoir.

"Her social media posts became more erratic. There were the infamous videos of her dancing with knives, cryptic rants, and wild behavior that was impossible to ignore. It didn't take a rehab counselor to see that she was high in many of those videos."

The clips, which first surfaced in 2023, showed Spears twirling with what appeared to be large kitchen knives.

Fans expressed concern, and police conducted a wellness check. Spears later told followers the knives were fake.

According to Varitery, Federline's memoir goes beyond the videos, revealing how the singer's behavior affected their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

Kevin Federline claims in his memoir that Britney Spears displayed abusive and erratic behavior toward their two children.



He describes how their sons awoke several nights to Spears standing in the doorway watching them sleep with a knife in her hand. "Oh, you’re awake?" she… pic.twitter.com/fZ0nC1Igkv — Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2025

Kevin Federline: Sons Targeted by Britney's Fans

Federline says their children chose to stay off social media after facing harsh criticism from Spears' fan base.

He explained that the team had anticipated backlash, knowing that fans might direct frustration and criticism toward them without fully understanding the situation.

"People were calling them 'liars' and 'traitors,' saying things like, 'What kind of son doesn't stand up for his own mother?'"

According to Federline, the pressure from fans made it hard for their sons to connect with their mom without being attacked online.

He noted that the boys decided it was best to rebuild their relationship with their mother in their own way and at their own pace.

Spears, 43, has not responded directly to the claims in the book, but her representative did release a statement criticizing Federline for "profiting off her" after her child support payments ended in November 2024.

"All she cares about are her kids ... and their well-being during this sensationalism," the rep told Page Six.

Federline and Spears' marriage lasted from 2004 until their separation in 2007.

Though their relationship was short-lived, they have been linked publicly for years due to their shared custody of their sons and Spears' highly publicized conservatorship.

"You Thought You Knew" is set for release on October 21.