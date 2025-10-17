Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Kevin Federline's Memoir Accusations About Their Sons

Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband Kevin Federline made troubling claims about her in his upcoming memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which is set to be released on October 21.

In the book, Federline, 47, reportedly alleges that Spears once watched their sons — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 — sleep while holding a knife, and warns that "something bad is going to happen if things don't change."

He also suggests that the pop star needs professional help, urging supporters of the "Free Britney" movement to shift their focus to a "Save Britney" effort, RollingStone reported.

Now, Spears, 43, is responding publicly, accusing Federline of "constant gaslighting" and using his book to profit from her pain.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she wrote in a post on X.

"Relationships with teenage boys are complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

The singer went on to reveal how distant she has become from her sons, saying one had only seen her for "45 minutes in the past five years," while the other had visited just four times in the same period.

"I have pride too," Spears continued. "From now on, I will let them know when I am available."

Britney Spears Reflects on Custody

Spears also addressed Federline's book directly, calling his stories "white lies" that only bring her more pain.

"Trust me, those white lies in that book — they are going straight to the bank, and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she wrote.

In another post, Spears questioned Federline's behavior and tone during interviews promoting his memoir.

"Why is he so angry?" she asked. "If you really love someone, you don't help them by humiliating them."

According to People, she added that his anger has been "way worse than anyone could imagine."

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007 and have long shared a complicated co-parenting history.

During Spears' 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021, Federline held full custody of their sons.

In her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me," Spears reflected on that time, saying she traded her freedom "for naps with my children."

Despite the ongoing tension, Spears ended her post with gratitude toward those supporting her. "Thank you to the people supporting my heart right now," she wrote. "I know you guys understand it hurts."