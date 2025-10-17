Charlie Puth Reveals Pregnancy News With Wife Brooke Sansone in 'Changes' Music Video

Singer Charlie Puth is going to be a dad! The 33-year-old music star revealed the big news in a heartfelt and creative way — through his latest music video.

In the final moments of his new single "Changes," released on October 16, Puth shares a sweet surprise.

His wife, Brooke Sansone, appears in the video gently holding her baby bump. Dressed in a cozy red sweater, Brooke smiles as Charlie places his hand on her growing belly.

The couple then walks off together, smiling and embracing, giving fans a quiet but emotional glimpse into their next chapter.

The song's lyrics hint at this life update. "There's been some changes / In our life, oh," Puth sings in the chorus. The words seem to reflect both the personal joy and the adjustments ahead for the couple.

"Changes" is the first single from Puth's upcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, set to release on March 6, 2026, People reported.

In a recent post on Instagram, the artist wrote, "This is the perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now."

#CharliePuth and wife Brooke Sansone announce to the world that they are expecting their first child in new ‘Changes’ MV! 💪👩‍❤️‍👨📢🌎👶🆕📽️🔥👑❤️pic.twitter.com/46ArlD24kq pic.twitter.com/KMdRgdw0em — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) October 16, 2025

Charlie Puth's Proposal to Best Friend Brooke Sansone

Charlie and Brooke's love story has unfolded publicly over the past few years. The couple made their relationship official on social media in late 2022.

Brooke, 26, is a public relations coordinator and longtime friend of Puth's from New Jersey.

"I travel everywhere," Puth shared during a 2022 interview. "It's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

In September 2023, the "See You Again" singer announced their engagement with a casual photo of them enjoying pizza and wine.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he posted. "I am the happiest, best version of myself."

The couple tied the knot on September 7, 2024, at Charlie's family home in Montecito, California.

Their intimate ceremony was filled with close friends and family. "Our lives together are just beginning," Brooke told Vogue shortly after.

Now, just over a year later, they're preparing to welcome their first child.

Reflecting on his life, Charlie recently shared, "It's really nice to have a wife that supports you, and I support her. I feel like my music is even better now. Everything is lined up perfectly in my life."