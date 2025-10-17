Taylor Swift Eyes Royal Attendance at Her Star-Studded Wedding to Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift is said to want a bit of royalty to come and brighten up her big day with Travis Kelce.

As per FOX News, the artist is looking forward to having Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attend her wedding.

This step shows the relationship Swift has had with the British royal family for a decade.

Her relationship with Prince William dates back more than ten years, reportedly involving private notes, kind messages, and well-wishes for Catherine during a difficult year.

The source described Swift as "one very canny operator," pointing to her ability to build lasting personal and professional ties.

The invite would be a nod to that past. In 2024, the news of Swift's friendship with the heir and his family made a lot of buzz when William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium, which was sold out. The family met Swift backstage for pictures that were shared rapidly on the internet.

A Wedding on a Massive Scale

According to her, the event was going to be "huge," and she confessed that she was excited about the planning.

The Grammy winner also told Graham Norton that she would not be restricting the guest list, and clarified that she does not want to waste her time figuring out which of her friends are close enough to attend.

"I'm so excited about it," she said. "I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. I'm not going to do that."

Multiple Dresses Expected

Vera Wang told E! News that she believes Swift won't wear just one dress for the big day.

"I don't think there will be just one [dress]. That would be my guess," Wang said during the DKMS 19th Annual Gala on October 15.

Wang, 75, has designed for major names including Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Victoria Beckham, and Gwen Stefani. She also admitted she had expected the engagement before it became public in August, adding, "I'm so happy for her."

Christian Siriano echoed the excitement, predicting Swift would opt for lace. The singer's recent outfits, including a Guipure lace mini dress from Simkhai during a date night earlier this year, hint at a bridal aesthetic already in play.

Friends note that Swift has long admired wedding looks that allow movement and statement details.

It is said that Swift and Kelce are looking at different places and venues for their wedding, but have not set a date yet. The couple is still in the beginning phase of planning and prefers a wedding that has a lot of meaning and is intimate rather than being too public.

Another insider told Us Weekly that the pair would rather have the presence of people they know, like close friends and family, than be among a crowd of celebrities.