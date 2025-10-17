Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran's Friendship Reportedly Strained After She Surprised Fans With New Album Just Weeks After His

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, once known for a decade-long friendship, are reportedly facing tension after Swift's latest album release overshadowed Sheeran's own chart run.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the release timing caused friction between the two.

In May, Sheeran announced his eighth studio album, "Play," would arrive on September 12. Three months later, Swift revealed "The Life Of A Showgirl" would drop on October 3, just weeks after his date. The report stated Sheeran had not been told about her timeline in advance, despite their close bond.

An industry figure told the outlet that Sheeran carefully plans his release schedule and was caught off guard. The source said he was "very much put out" when Swift's surprise announcement forced his team to adjust their promotional strategy.

The British singer's album debuted at No. 1 but quickly slid down the charts after Swift's new record dominated sales and streams. The outlet described the mood between them as "strained."

Chart Battles Add Fuel

This is not the first time Swift's strategy has impacted other artists. Last year, she released exclusive album variants during Charli XCX's "Brat" launch week, blocking it from the top spot. She used a similar tactic with additional digital and CD versions to stay ahead of Billie Eilish when her album neared the top of the U.S. charts.

Sheeran has previously discussed timing releases to avoid major competition, mentioning Swift's usual holiday releases. In 2017, he said Christmas was "the smartest time to release" because it boosts sales. This time, the timing worked against him.

Sweeran fans wake up: Ed is in Taylor’s the end of an era docuseries #taylorswift #theendofanera pic.twitter.com/AVfz9R4tt8 — tasha louise 💗 (@eds_afterglow) October 13, 2025

Missed Personal Moments

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on October 6, Swift played a game segment called "That's So True."

When host Fallon guessed that Sheeran found out about her engagement online, Swift replied, "That's so true." She then explained why.

"I have a perfect explanation," she said. "He doesn't have a phone. And this is one thing I love about him. It's very eccentric. Love it. But when I'm going through saying, 'Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime?' I'm going through my texts and being like, 'Who have I texted within the last like, month of my life?'"

Sheeran was not among those she could call directly. Swift said the only way to reach him was by email, and he would need to find an iPad to connect.

Sheeran confirmed the story in a comment on a TikTok clip of the interview, writing, "Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual."

In an interview with Hits Radio on October 3, Swift said it would be "hard to stop" him from singing at her wedding. "He's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' It's like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you'll be on it,'" she said, according to People.