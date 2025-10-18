Taylor Swift's Vintage Tee Sparks $2M Fundraiser for Otter Conservation

Taylor Swift has proven once again that her influence reaches far beyond music.

A simple wardrobe choice by the global superstar has helped raise more than $2 million for sea otter conservation in California.

The unexpected fundraiser began after Swift, 35, was spotted wearing a vintage Monterey Bay Aquarium T-shirt in her film "The Release Party of a Showgirl."

The shirt, originally printed in the 1990s, featured two otters floating on their backs — and Swifties immediately took notice.

Within hours of the movie's release, fans began searching online for the exact shirt, leading to a flood of donations to the aquarium's sea otter program.

In a statement shared Thursday (Oct. 16), the Monterey Bay Aquarium confirmed that the response was overwhelming, People Billboard reported.

"Your response was beyond our Wildest Dreams," the aquarium wrote. "We hear you loud and clear, and we're so grateful for the 'All Too Well' kind of love this fundraising campaign has received."

The aquarium quickly reissued the vintage T-shirt through a limited fundraiser, inviting fans to donate $65.13 or more — a nod to Swift's famous lucky number, 13.

they love otters 🦦🫶 and after Taylor wore a Monterey Bay Aquarium otter t-shirt, fans have bought the t-shirt and raised over 2 million dollars for the Aquarium 👏 https://t.co/P6erfKVlUo pic.twitter.com/jlD1pvcGOg — 87KillaTrav (@87KillaT) October 17, 2025

Taylor Swift Fans Donate in $13 Increments to Save Otters

The goal was originally set at $1.3 million, but fans blew past that target in just seven hours, ultimately raising more than $2.2 million.

According to the aquarium, all proceeds will go toward habitat restoration, sea otter rehabilitation, and other ocean conservation programs.

The otter shirts, now on back order due to demand, were printed sustainably using water-based ink on 100% cotton — a reflection of the aquarium's ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The shirt's design features two otters side by side, complete with fun "otter facts" and their scientific name, "Enhydra lutris," making it both educational and nostalgic.

According to People, Swift's small act of wearing the tee resonated deeply with fans, many of whom made donations in $13 increments as a tribute to the singer.

Her casual outfit turned into a viral moment that not only revived a decades-old design but also made a major impact for marine wildlife.

Interestingly, Swift has admitted she's been obsessed with otters lately.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, she said, "All I really use the internet for is sourdough — and when Travis shows me videos of otters on his Instagram algorithm."