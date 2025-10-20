Blac Chyna Admits She'd Rather Have More Kids with Rob Kardashian Than Tyga

Blac Chyna recently opened up about her feelings toward having more children, saying she would rather expand her family with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian than with rapper Tyga.

The 37-year-old made these remarks during an appearance at the Los Angeles Women's Expo on Saturday, where she also addressed rumors about her relationship with Kardashian.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and Rob Kardashian share an 8-year-old daughter named Dream.

She also has a 13-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga. When asked if she and Rob were back together, Chyna laughed and said, "We're healing and we're communicating and we're just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something."

She added, "He's my person," showing warmth and hope for their future, PageSix reported.

The two were engaged in 2016 but had a rocky relationship, ending their engagement in 2017.

Despite past struggles, including a public and bitter split involving legal battles, they seem to have improved their co-parenting relationship.

Chyna told People magazine in August, "My co-parenting with Rob is 100% amazing. For parents that are going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better."

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Focus on Healing

During the expo, Chyna admitted that she wants more children and made it clear she would prefer to have them with Rob rather than Tyga.

"Rob," she said, "absolutely. Have two little cute little chunky little babies." This statement surprised many fans given her history with both men but also highlighted her hope for rebuilding a positive connection with Rob.

Chyna and Rob's relationship has seen many ups and downs, including a public falling out and legal disputes over custody and defamation. However, in recent months, the former couple has appeared to be on better terms.

According to DailyMail, Chyna shared a cryptic Instagram post with the caption "This love is forever " and tagged Rob, who liked the post, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Despite the rumors, sources say they have not officially reunited, but both are focused on healing and improving their relationship.

"We're just taking our time," Chyna explained. "I'm excited. I just gotta work on myself, and he's gotta work on himself."

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian first met in 2016 and welcomed their daughter later that year.