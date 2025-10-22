Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash Grows As Petition Organizer Calls For More Inclusive Lineup

Some football lovers and right-wing commentators have expressed their dissatisfaction with the news of Bad Bunny performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Angel Batista, a devoted NFL fan, initiated a Change.org petition addressed to the league requesting that it change its mind regarding the decision. The petition has obtained more than 12,000+ signatures.

According to Batista, he initiated the petition because he is concerned about the meaning of the halftime show.

He believes the event should reflect a mix of audiences. "It's one of the biggest stages in the world," he said in an interview with The Mirror US.

He added that the NFL's choice sends a message to millions of viewers.

Supporters of the petition argue the show should balance English and Spanish-language music. Critics say most of Bad Bunny's catalog is in Spanish, which they believe limits the show's reach.

"The Super Bowl halftime show is a worldwide event," Batista said. "It should reflect both English and Spanish audiences, not just one side."

Fans of Bad Bunny counter that the United States has no official language and that many viewers speak Spanish.

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” by Bad Bunny has surpassed 900 million streams on Spotify 🕺📸



—It’s the second song from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” to achieve this.



pic.twitter.com/uZmIFDMzV2 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 18, 2025

Read more: Bad Bunny Draws Attention After Going Undercover at New York Yankees Game During Super Bowl Controversy

Political Reaction and Performance Debate

Donald Trump, as well, was not happy with the ruling, he expressed to Newsmax that he thought it was "absolutely ridiculous."

Batista, on the other hand, didn't agree with Trump's opinion and said, "I don't think this is a political issue. It's about balance and representation, not politics or party lines

He compared Bad Bunny's upcoming performance to previous halftime shows and said Kendrick Lamar delivered a show that "had a lot more universal appeal." Batista believes most viewers will not connect with Bad Bunny's music in the same way.

Rumors about ICE patrols at the Super Bowl added to the controversy. Batista called the idea "crazy" and said no one should feel unsafe at a football game.

Alternative Picks

Batista suggested Metallica as a better headliner. He said the band brings "timeless energy" and could deliver a memorable performance. He also said he would support a brief Latin spotlight before the main act to add variety.

"The halftime show should feel like an event people talk about for years," he said. "Pairing Metallica with a short Latin segment would make it diverse and unforgettable."