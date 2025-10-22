Ascend CYMC 2025: A Global Celebration of Music, Where Emerging Stars Illuminate the World Stage

Los Angeles & Chengdu, Summer 2025 — Making a landmark entry onto the global musical stage, the Ascend CYMC International Music Festival & Competition emerged this summer as a major cultural event across two cities—Los Angeles in the United States and Chengdu in China. Open to emerging musicians and advancing artists across all levels, the festival brought together performers from conservatories, academies, and international stages, transforming the competition into a celebration of artistic identity and expression. Rather than a contest of age or category, it became a rare global arena where interpretation, individuality, and cultural dialogue stood at the forefront. Standing across the Pacific, Ascend CYMC has established itself as a transnational artistic force—a stage where East and West converge, and where global musical excellence is showcased, exchanged, and redefined.

The American division was jointly led by Artist Director and Jury Representative Peiwen Su and Association Founder Ellie Welker, and held at the historic Lyman Recital Hall of Pomona College. The Chengdu division, under the direction of Executive Director and Jury Representative Lan Cao, Managing Director Qi Zhang, and Festival Chair Xiangyu Fang, took place at the Wuhou Campus of Sichuan Conservatory of Music. These two cities, separated by the Pacific Ocean yet connected through music, reflected the global vision and growing international influence of the Ascend CYMC brand.

From August 8–11, live competitions unfolded in both Los Angeles and Chengdu, featuring heartfelt performances by outstanding young musicians from across continents. The online international competition, held from August 12–20, brought together recorded performances from both regions, evaluated by an international panel of esteemed judges—elevating the festival to a truly global standard. Combining the results from both regions, a distinguished jury selected twelve final laureates—five from the piano division and seven from the strings division—who now stand as rising international stars representing the highest honor of Ascend CYMC 2025.

The jury lineup was world-class and emblematic of Ascend CYMC's prestige. Tatjana Masurenko, professor at both the Colburn School and Leipzig University of Music, former juror for the ARD International Music Competition Munich; Ewa Kupiec, an acclaimed European pianist and jury member for the Chopin, Busoni, and Beethoven International Competitions; along with other distinguished professors and artists from leading conservatories worldwide. Their participation ensured that Ascend CYMC was not only a competition but also a rare platform for cross-cultural exchange between the world's finest musicians and emerging talents.

The Chengdu division became a vibrant intersection of music, culture, and community. Over four days, it featured three community benefit concerts, five formal performances, and eight masterclasses, alongside collaborative showcases with the international digital nomad community DNβ, attracting more than 300 participants. The festival also invited Zhang Liguo, former principal violist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, as honorary advisor, enriching the event with profound artistic depth.

Executive Director and Judge Lan Cao commented:

"Ascend CYMC has successfully realized a new cross-border model defined by shared goals, regional divisions, and high standards. Participants not only receive guidance from on-site judges but also professional evaluation from international masters. This is our most sincere promise to the students."

From the United States, Artist Director and Judge Peiwen Su reflected:

"Our mission has always been to make classical music competitions known internationally and to benefit young musicians around the world. This competition is not an endpoint but a meeting and dialogue across borders."

Founder Ellie Welker added:

"Providing a stage like this for young musicians is one of my greatest joys. We will continue this journey, joining hands with more partners who share our vision, and together create endless possibilities for the next generation of artists."

Global Artistic Director Tatjana Masurenko offered her perspective:

"The true meaning of the Ascend International Music Festival and Competition lies in expanding your horizons. You learn from others, find inspiration, embrace challenges, and gradually discover yourself—not only as a musician but as a complete human being."

As the live competitions (August 8–9) and the online finals (August 12–20) concluded successfully, Ascend CYMC 2025—spanning Los Angeles and Chengdu—marked a new milestone in international classical music education. Generous prizes and future festival scholarships are set to empower young musicians to pursue their dreams with confidence.

More than a competition, it has become a global artistic movement—an experience that transforms lives and connects hearts across cultures. Ascend CYMC continues to lead with international vision and cultural depth, opening boundless horizons for the world's next generation of musicians.