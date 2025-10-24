Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About Fearing He'd Never Sing Again After Vocal Cord Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about his struggle to regain his voice after a life-changing vocal cord injury — and how close he came to giving up music altogether.

In an interview with Today on Thursday, October 23, the 63-year-old rock legend revealed that he once feared his career was over after doctors discovered one of his vocal cords was "dying." The discovery led to surgery in 2022 that left Bon Jovi unsure if he would ever sing again.

"There was a moment when it was, 'If I can't sing the way I want to sing, I'm not going to do it anymore,'" Bon Jovi admitted.

"I don't do it for the applause. I do it for the joy and for the art. If I couldn't do it from a place of joy, what's the motivation?"

Doctors found that Bon Jovi's stronger vocal cord was pushing his weaker one aside, causing it to atrophy, US Magazine reported.

The singer eventually underwent a specialized procedure that involved placing an implant on the outside of his vocal cords to help restore balance and strength.

"It's 40 years of hard work," he said when asked about what caused the damage. "I don't really know. But the road has been long. It's been tough. I persevered."

Bon Jovi announces first tour since frontman’s surgery to fix ‘dying’ vocal cord https://t.co/iz0muLsACP pic.twitter.com/RGZw7Fp0em — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2025

Jon Bon Jovi Recovers with Months of Therapy

Bon Jovi's long recovery included months of therapy and vocal training — a process he compared to marathon preparation.

"Anyone can go for a run," he explained. "Being able to go the distance is a whole different commitment. You have to be physically, mentally, and spiritually ready to do that again."

Despite many moments of doubt, Bon Jovi said he kept pushing forward. "The next day was brighter until the next time you get punched in the nose by some setback," he shared. "And you pick yourself up again and do it again."

Now, the Grammy-winning artist says he's ready to return to the stage stronger than ever.

Bon Jovi announced his upcoming "Forever Tour," which will kick off in July 2026 with four nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden before heading to Europe.

"I think I can confidently say that I can go and do my two and a half hours night after night after night," he said. "But I wouldn't do it unless it was that."

According to FoxBusiness, to celebrate his comeback, Bon Jovi also released "Forever (Legendary Edition)" on October 24, featuring collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Robbie Williams.

For Bon Jovi, the return to the Garden — where his band first performed in 1983 — feels like a full-circle moment. "It's the Garden," he said with a smile. "There's nothing like it."