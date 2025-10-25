Britney Spears Filmed SWERVING, Nearly CRUSHES Friend After K-Fed Bombshell— 'She's Acting Out,' Says Insider

Britney Spears is making the headlines once again after she was caught on camera driving recklessly in Los Angeles, as she is accused of "spiraling" over ex-husband Kevin Federline's new tell-all book.

As per RadarOnline, the pop star who is 43 years old was seen exiting Red-O, a Thousand Oaks restaurant, after dining with friends. Witnesses confirmed that some individuals attempted to prevent her from driving her black BMW.

A witness alleged, "She nearly ran over her friend while pulling out of the parking lot."

In video recordings obtained by PageSix, Spears was shown to be swerving across lanes, including a bike lane, tailgating a vehicle on her way home. During one occasion, the pop star was shown inserting something into her mouth while at a red light.

A source explained to the news outlet, "She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open. She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend left. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded."

Insiders close to Spears are said to think her former husband's book, "You Thought You Knew," has "reopened old wounds." One insider said, "She's spiraling. It's reopening old wounds."

The insider further added, "She's acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast."

Federline's memoir includes a number of serious accusations against Spears, such as that she combined alcohol and medication during pregnancy and once hit their son, Sean Preston. The ex-dancer also explained that she feared for the safety of their sons when she visited the singer.

"Britney's visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world," Federline wrote. "Issues with her agent or clashes with her dad made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into."

He also told the story of a disturbing event with their boys' hair. "It was bleached down to their scalps. Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns."

The memoir also claims Spears told her son Preston that she wished her former husband and both sons "were all dead." Federline penned, "How could a mother say that to her son? Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they'll carry for the rest of their lives."