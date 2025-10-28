Sabrina Carpenter Stops Her Madison Square Garden Show to 'Arrest' Anne Hathaway

During her sold-out Madison Square Garden show on Oct. 26, Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with a playful moment involving actress Anne Hathaway, pausing her set for a lighthearted "arrest" on stage.

The pop star, known for her playful onstage antics, singled out Hathaway during Carpenter's performance of her song "Juno."

"It's a crime to be this gorgeous. Hello, what's your name? You're Anne, wow! I just don't know what to do when I see a face like this," Carpenter said, as Hathaway appeared on the MSG jumbotron in a black top and navy jeans.

The actress joined in the fun, joking that she had traveled from Genovia, the fictional kingdom from "The Princess Diaries."

"Has anyone ever told you you look like a princess? I'm in the presence of a princess, I'm getting so flustered," Carpenter continued.

"Anne, can I arrest you for being the most perfect princess in the world?" She then handed Hathaway a pair of pink, furry handcuffs, which the actress kissed, delighting the audience, Billboard reported.

Sabrina Carpenter arrests Anne Hathaway at ‘Short N’ Sweet’ New York concert. pic.twitter.com/H1lXlYQYSu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Juno' Arrests Thrill MSG Crowd

Hathaway is the latest celebrity to be "cuffed" by Carpenter, following stars like Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, Margaret Qualley, and Emma Bunton.

The playful arrests have become a signature part of Carpenter's "Juno" performance, showcasing her mix of charm and humor on stage.

Carpenter's MSG run is part of her Short n' Sweet Tour, which features five shows in New York City, including performances on Halloween and a final stop on Nov. 1.

Fans in attendance were thrilled by the surprise appearance of the "Devil Wears Prada" actress, who is often spotted at New York Knicks games, making her MSG visit less unexpected but equally exciting.

The singer has recently made headlines for her energetic and candid performances.

According to DailyMail, earlier this month, she sparked conversation when she dropped the F-bomb twice during a live "Saturday Night Live" performance of "Nobody's Son" from her latest album Man's Best Friend.

While the East Coast broadcast aired the expletives uncensored, NBC quickly muted them for the West Coast airing and digital platforms, leaving fans on social media buzzing.