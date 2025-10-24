Sabrina Carpenter Goes Viral for 'Tall, Plain Boyfriend' Infomercial in Unaired SNL Sketch

Sabrina Carpenter is making fans laugh even after her "Saturday Night Live" episode ended.

The pop star and actress, who recently hosted and performed on the NBC comedy show, went viral this week after "SNL" released a deleted sketch titled "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" — and it's quickly becoming one of her most talked-about moments.

In the sketch, which was cut for time from last weekend's episode, Carpenter stars in a parody infomercial that hilariously promotes a new kind of boyfriend: one who is tall, plain, and drama-free.

The video begins with Carpenter on a painfully dull date with a shorter man before she turns to the camera and exclaims, "That's why I switched to... Tall, Plain Boyfriend!"

Sabrina Carpenter jokingly said that the "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" has all the essentials — no drama, no complications, just a tall, simple guy with some hair on his head, Stereogum reported.

Her "model boyfriend," played by comedian Ben Marshall, barely speaks but manages to look confident enough to make "all the girlies jealous."

The sketch pokes fun at dating trends and the internet's obsession with height, with Carpenter delivering one clever line after another.

"Does tall, plain boyfriend have a perfect face?" she asks. "Girl, I can barely see up there! That's none of my business."

Saturday Night Live have uploaded the Tall, Plain Boyfriend Skit that didn't make it to air pic.twitter.com/wg9vgiU1Sq — Sabrina Carpenter Daily (@SCdailyupdates) October 23, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Dumps 'Small King' in Funny Cut Sketch

In one of the funniest moments, Marshall's "TPB" demonstrates his ideal responses for any situation: "That sucks," "That's crazy," and "That's crazy how much that sucks."

According to RollingStone, the scene wraps up with Carpenter humorously ditching her "small king" from the beginning, declaring, "He might not make you laugh or think, but he will make you feel tiny."

Though the sketch didn't make the final cut for SNL's live broadcast, it found new life online after being shared on the show's social media accounts.

Fans immediately praised Carpenter's comedic timing and the spot-on satire, with many calling it "one of the funniest sketches of the season."

Carpenter, who performed her songs "Nobody's Son" and "Manchild" during the episode, appeared in several other skits, including "Girlboss Seminar," "Grind Song," and "Appliance Store."

Despite some mixed reactions to the night's overall writing, her energy and charm earned widespread approval from viewers.