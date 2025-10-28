Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Viral Video Shows Her Making Erratic U-Turn on the Road

Pop star Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans and family after a video showing her driving erratically went viral over the weekend.

The footage, captured outside the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California, shows Spears swerving into other lanes, drifting into a bike lane, and making a tire-screeching U-turn in her black BMW convertible.

The 43-year-old singer did not directly address the video in a recent Instagram post, instead sharing a graphic of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, PageSix reported.

"If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me," Spears wrote, seemingly attempting to explain the unusual footage.

According to reports, Spears' family is alarmed by the incident. Sources tell the Daily Mail that loved ones fear the pop icon is "losing control," drawing comparisons to her highly publicized 2007 breakdown.

At that time, Spears faced intense media scrutiny, shaved her head, and temporarily lost custody of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

"There's a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she's showing right now that she's making bad choices," a source said. "It's terrifying. So there's a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?"

Britney Spears Seen Struggling With Gate

The video shows Spears struggling to enter her home gate for nearly half an hour, attempting to key it multiple times while her car repeatedly failed to get inside.

Friends who were with her reportedly tried to prevent her from driving, but she continued, even tailgating another vehicle and crossing over the road's center divider.

Adding to the stress, Spears is reportedly struggling emotionally due to the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir, "You Thought You Knew."

According to EpicStream, in the book, Federline alleges Spears engaged in risky behavior during their marriage from 2004 to 2007, including cocaine use while breastfeeding and instances of infidelity.

Spears responded on social media, calling the claims "extremely hurtful and exhausting" and accusing Federline of "profiting off" her story.

Her family is now said to be in crisis talks about whether further intervention is necessary.

Some sources have raised the possibility of a renewed conservatorship, which previously managed Spears' life for 13 years until it ended in 2021, amid the #FreeBritney movement.