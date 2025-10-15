Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's Steamy Yacht Romance Prompts Cryptic Post From Sophie Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop superstar Katy Perry are sparking intense buzz after being spotted in a steamy yacht embrace — and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has now added fuel to the fire with a mysterious post about love and letting go.

On Monday, Sophie, 50, shared a reflective video on Instagram, speaking about the emotional process of releasing relationships that are not "meant to be kept."

The timing of her post came just days after photos of Justin, 53, passionately kissing Perry, 40, surfaced from their romantic getaway off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite — time asks us to not cling to them, and yet we do," Sophie said in her video, PageSix reported.

"To hold on feels safer than to let go. But love was never about possession. It was always about presence."

Her heartfelt message continued, "When we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory ... and the lesson."

Sophie also mentioned that her father's recent passing had taught her how grief and grace often coexist.

"So maybe love's deepest teaching is to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence," she added. "To honor what has been and trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us, where no loss can erase it."

Justin Trudeau’s estranged wife shares cryptic quote about changing love after those steamy Katy Perry pics https://t.co/0pYObxyfGU pic.twitter.com/g6Yzmf5tLc — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

Sophie Trudeau's Post Sparks Rumors



Many followers praised Sophie's message, calling it "beautiful" and "healing." But others couldn't help noticing the timing, as her ex-husband's rumored romance with Perry continues to make headlines.

Trudeau and Perry were first linked in July after being seen enjoying a private dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal.

Sources later told sources that the pair had been "quietly dating" over the summer but struggled to spend much time together due to Perry's "Lifetimes Tour."

According to DailyMail, their chemistry was undeniable in the newly surfaced yacht photos, where they were seen laughing, kissing, and embracing on the upper deck of Perry's 24-meter yacht, the "Caravelle."

Trudeau and Sophie announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children — Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 — and said they planned to remain a "close family."

Perry, meanwhile, split from her longtime fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, earlier this year. The two share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.