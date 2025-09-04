Young Thug Blows Up at Lil Durk in New Leaked Jail Call — 'Man, Watch Out, N***a'

Another new leaked jail call purportedly starring Young Thug has been released, and this time it is expressing anger towards Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

The recording, which DJ Akademiks posted online, is the newest in a series of incendiary leaks featuring the incarcerated Atlanta artist.

During the call, Young Thug is heard asking the individual on the phone if he 'messes with' Lil Durk. Following the man's positive response, Thug laments, stating that Durk has been different.

Thug stated, "I done sent him a few songs... he just taking four, five days... that type of sh*t. Like, what you got goin' man? Like, a n**** done too much sh*t for you. Man, watch out n****."

He then accused Durk of refusing to answer his calls and texts regarding collaborations, which reportedly led to their songs not being included.

Thug also added, " Man, shut that cap a*s," as a reference to what he said was Durk dissing him online.

This follows from earlier leaks where Young Thug dissed other rappers, such as Gunna, Gucci Mane, Migos, and even Kendrick Lamar.

In one of the calls, he expressed disappointment that Lamar did not feature on Business Is Business.

"These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why? Why wouldn't you wanna do a feature for a superstar?" Thug demanded in the leaked recording.

He went on, "That's why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, EVER in life."

The alleged call about Lil Durk may also connect to an earlier leak dating back two years. Around the release of Business Is Business, Thug was reported to have pushed for Durk and Lil Baby to diss Gunna after subliminals appeared on A Gift & A Curse.

"Aye Durk, I'm dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album. That sh*t coming up soon. I need a verse from you," Thug supposedly said then, calling on Durk to submit his verse for the album.

The schedule of the new call is still not clear, but the leak fuels existing rumors regarding the shifting allegiances in hip-hop, particularly around Young Thug's court woes and YSL's future.