Cardi B Points to Falling Rates Among Adult Entertainers as a Sign of Economic Struggles

Cardi B has stressed the struggles of sex workers as a sign of wider economic issues under the Trump administration.

Speaking on Instagram over the weekend, she argued, per Complex, that even adult entertainers are being forced to lower their rates.

"You know how you know that the economy is bad? Because not even the prostitutes is getting fly. Where have you seen a hoe with a good Chanel bag?"

Cardi said, noting that prices for services have dropped from $10,000 to $2,500 in some cases. She added that these changes reflect broader financial pressures, affecting even those previously considered affluent.

Critique of Trump Administration

Cardi then turned her attention to former President Donald Trump, asserting that he never supported poor communities. "Donald Trump was never for y'all poor motherf*****s," she said, according to HotNewHipHop.

"Donald Trump was never for the poor people. For the white poors, for the Black poors, for the Spanish poors, for the Asians, for the Indians... He don't give a f**k about none of y'all motherfuckers."

She emphasized that her comments on the economy extended beyond those below the poverty line, including millionaires like herself.

Cardi also addressed a viral clip in which she mispronounced Trump's name.

"These are the type of things I was trying to tell y'all about when I was talking about the Trump administration... But all y'all cared about was me saying 'Shrump,'" she said, pointing out that media focus often misses her broader political points.

Cardi​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has never been shy to share her political views. She supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and even went to a Harris rally to deliver her speech. Besides that, just a few days ago, she was very vocal against the Trump administration decision to take $186 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Read more: Cardi B Credits Shakira for Helping Her Through Painful Offset Breakup

Moving Forward: New Music Era

In addition to her political commentary, Cardi B is already planning her next creative chapter. During a candid X Spaces chat on Oct. 27, she addressed fan questions about a deluxe or remix version of her latest album.

She made it clear she has no plans for either. "I'm not putting out a deluxe, and I'm not doing a remix album. What I gave you is what y'all getting," Cardi said, according to BET.

Instead, she revealed that a new album is coming within the next year, marking a shift in tone and subject matter. She hopes to explore a more positive space in her personal life and music. "I want to be in a better space with men... I want a new era, new everything," she explained.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the tour, one of her main goals will be to change her visuals, videos, and overall presentation.

Additionally, Cardi explained the reason behind the lack of music videos for her recent album, saying that she decided to wait to see which songs would be the most popular with the fans. There are already ideas drawn up for the next videos, however, the release of them will be her working plan after giving ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌birth.