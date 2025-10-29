Justin Bieber 'On The Mend' As Hailey's Support Helps Him Tackle Anxiety And Reconnect With Normal Life

Justin Bieber is slowly finding his balance again, thanks to Hailey Bieber's support and his own determination to overcome anxiety.

Sources close to the couple say the 31-year-old singer has been "pushing forward with his life" by focusing on mental health, rebuilding confidence, and working to enjoy public life again.

He and Hailey, 28, were recently spotted hiking in the Scottish Highlands and attending Game 3 of the World Series, per The Sun, marking one of the pair's most public outings in months.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror US that recent photos show Bieber "with his head held up as the cameras take their usual celebrity photos," noting that his posture "suggests his confidence levels might already be boosted."

She also observed that both he and Hailey appeared calm and connected despite the attention, adding that their "torsos look close," indicating a quiet sense of unity even in public settings.

Reports indicate Hailey has taken an active role in helping her husband manage his anxiety.

According to a source close to the couple, "This new Justin that we are seeing is hugely thanks to Hailey's encouragement and almost her mental welfare boot camp."

Hailey's approach has been rooted in empathy. She was reportedly "deeply upset at Justin's discomfort" when it came to handling fame and its constant public scrutiny. Those close to them say she has encouraged him to face his fears rather than retreat from them.

The Biebers! ⭐️



Hailey and Justin Bieber are at #WorldSeries Game 3 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/4Ge3acPQ7O — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Justin has spoken in past interviews about struggling with the pressures of fame from a young age. In recent years, he preferred staying home, spending time alone, and finding peace away from public life.

According to one insider, spending time with family "filled him with joy, excitement, and the thrill of having a new focus in his world."

But the singer's recent actions point toward renewed motivation. His return to music with the Swag projects and his commitment to headline Coachella next year show he is rebuilding both career momentum and emotional resilience.

Experts suggest that such steps play a crucial role in overcoming anxiety tied to public image. "By keeping his head raised and just gazing away with a steady-looking stare rather than looking down or dipping his head," Judi said, "Justin's body language seems to suggest his confidence levels might already be boosted."

A Healthier Outlook

Insiders say Hailey has been key in encouraging Justin to "live life" again and reconnect with simple pleasures, like travel and time outdoors. For the couple, recent months have appeared to mark a turning point.

"It is a huge confidence thing now for Justin," one source said. "Going to Canada and Scotland are major steps in the right direction."