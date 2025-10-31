Diddy Moves To Minimum-Security Prison In New Jersey After Alleged Attack And Year In Harsh Detention

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ spending over a year in a hard Brooklyn jail, where sources reported that another inmate attacked him, Sean "Diddy" Combs was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison in New Jersey.

The 55-year-old former music industry mogul reported to FCI Fort Dix on October 30 to start serving his 50-month prison sentence resulting from two prostitution-related cases, as per the New York ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Times.

The case followed months of testimony about drugs, sex parties, and abuse tied to his past relationships.

Transfer To Fort Dix

Combs' legal team had asked the court to recommend Fort Dix, saying the facility offered better access to treatment and family visits. Attorney Teny Geragos wrote, according to NBC, that the placement would "address drug abuse issues and maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ jail, which is nearly an hour and a half drive away from New York City, can hold more than 4,000 people. Most of them are living in open dorms or cubicles rather than in separate cells. They are allowed to go outside, and the gym and weight room are always in use by inmates.

It's a sharp contrast to MDC, which is located in Brooklyn. Combs had been kept in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2024. His attorneys described conditions there as "harsh" and said his safety was at risk.

Combs has told associates he is "sober for the first time in 25 years." He's expected to be released in May 2028 after credit for time served.

Diddy has officially checked in at Fort Dix to begin his prison sentence.



He is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028 pic.twitter.com/ijJMCKDGqH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 30, 2025

Inside The Facility

Fort Dix is known for its programs and lenient environment. The commissary sells snacks, drinks, and toiletries. Baby oil, a product tied to allegations in Combs' case, is not available.

The prison has housed several recognizable inmates. Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Joe Giudice spent more than a year there for bankruptcy fraud. Martin Shkreli, the "Pharma Bro," served part of his seven-year sentence at the same facility before being moved for using a contraband cellphone.

Combs once faced decades behind bars. In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2024, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution.

Following an eight-week trial, a jury found him not guilty of the serious allegations but guilty of two counts of transporting women for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌prostitution.

His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another woman testified about being coerced into what they described as "freak-offs." Combs did not take the stand. His lawyers admitted he had been abusive but argued there was no organized criminal operation.