Federal records made public indicate an anticipated release date for rapper and businessperson Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is already receiving broad attention and legal sparring for his 50-month sentence on charges of transporting to participate in prostitution.

Complex, quoting Bureau of Prisons documents, reported the estimated date of May 8, 2028, , assuming Combs serves the regular part of his federal term. Legal analysts say the date might vary if Combs receives credit for good behavior, wins an appeal or gets alternative relief.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman refused to speak to reporters about individual prisoner files, a practice that generally shields certain operational information.

The possibility of a presidential pardon also emerged in public debate this year. A White House official responded directly to speculation by stating:

"The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

Combs, who was taken into custody in September of last year, has already spent over a year behind bars, and a May 2028 discharge would leave his overall time in custody at about three years and seven months if the projections prove correct. Combs's attorneys have cited typical paths for requesting sentence adjustments and appealed judgments, though those options remain theoretical.

Security within detention, as per HotNewHipHop has also been brought into question following an account of a recent attack at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A man who was named in media reports as an acquaintance of Combs shared the details of the incident with the Daily Mail, explaining:

"I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

That source included a caveat regarding the possible ferocity of struggles in custody, stating:

"If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say, 'Next time, you ain't going to be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

Prison authorities usually look into reported cases but fail to release findings to the public.