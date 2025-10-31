Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Story from Son Jack's Birth: 'There Was Tension'

Justin Bieber is getting candid about the emotional and tense moments that happened when his son, Jack Blues, was born in August 2024.

The 31-year-old pop star shared during a Twitch livestream on Monday that the delivery didn't go as smoothly as expected, revealing he clashed with Hailey Bieber's doula during the birth.

"There was tension," Justin admitted. "We had a doula and a nurse, and they were kind of butting heads. Then I was butting heads with the doula, and it was just like this... I was hella emotional because it's one of the most important times of your life."

The "Peaches" singer explained that he felt pushed aside while trying to comfort his wife during labor.

"It's instinctual to be a dad and to be there," he said. "I know the doula wanted to help, but I wanted to be in there too."

Hailey, 28, later told her husband to make peace after noticing the growing tension in the delivery room, PageSix reported.

Justin shared that he was advised to make amends with the doula to ease any lingering tension.

"So I did. I told her my emotions were just heightened, but I didn't want her to take away from my moment either as the dad. I've got good instincts with this stuff too."

Hailey Bieber Reflects on Jack's Birth

The Biebers welcomed Jack Blues last summer after Hailey was induced at 39 weeks due to a medical concern.

She later told Vogue that the birth came with complications, including heavy bleeding shortly after delivery.

"People die, and the thought crosses your mind," Hailey said in that interview.

She admitted feeling nervous during the experience but said she placed complete trust in her doctor's care.

Despite the challenges, the couple has been enjoying parenthood. Hailey recently spoke on the "In Your Dreams" podcast about how much she loves being a mom — and how she's learned to accept help.

According to People, she openly mentioned that she relies on full-time help and feels no shame about it, adding that her child is always cared for by either her, his father, or his godparents.

Hailey expressed her desire to expand their family, saying she has always dreamed of motherhood and plans to take things one step at a time.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently marked their son Jack's first birthday with a camp-themed celebration.