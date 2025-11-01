Diddy's First Prison Pic: Weathered, Woolly Hat and Graying Beard Spark Concern

For the first time since starting his prison sentence, Sean "Diddy" Combs was photographed at FCI Fort Dix, a federal correctional institution in New Jersey. Photos of him sent the internet into a tailspin as many of his fans and onlookers alike pointed out how much older the Hip-Hop mogul looked.

According to AllHipHop, the 55-year-old music executive was spotted "bundled up during recreation time" at the facility's yard. The exclusive image, provided to TMZ, depicts Combs rocking an orange prison beanie along with a navy puffy jacket as he walked around the yard on Friday, October 31.

Temperatures were said to have hovered in the 50s that day, prompting the Bad Boy Records founder to dress warmly during his outdoor time.

The picture shows Combs' graying beard, the rapper and entrepreneur's first public appearance since his arrest in September 2024.

"The Hip-Hop icon was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of interstate prostitution under the Mann Act," AllHipHop reported. He "will serve five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine upon completion of his sentence."

The rapper mogul spent some time in MDC Brooklyn before being taken to Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility with over 4,100 inmates. He has since received his first job assignment within the prison's laundry department as part of the institution's work and rehabilitation programs.

Former Fort Dix inmate Joe Giudice weighed in on Combs' behalf, saying his bank account will make prison time much easier. "Diddy's financial resources will make his time behind bars significantly easier compared to other inmates," Giudice told TMZ.

Lawyers for Combs had asked for a shorter term because the charges were overkill in light of his cooperation and, before this case, exemplary record of charitable work. The government had requested 135 months, citing the seriousness of his crimes, which involved transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

A larger-than-life figure in the music industry, Combs started Bad Boy Records in 1993, propelling the careers of artists including The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans. He went on to build a multimillion-dollar empire in fashion and liquor branding, outside of music.

His imprisonment marks one of the most high-profile celebrity convictions in modern pop culture history.