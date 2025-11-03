Kayla Nicole's Halloween tribute to Toni Braxton is making headlines — and sparking conversations about her famous ex, NFL star Travis Kelce.

On Friday, October 31, the model and influencer shared a video on Instagram where she recreated scenes from Braxton's 2000 music video "He Wasn't Man Enough."

Dressed in a shimmering silver net dress over a purple bikini, Nicole channeled the R&B icon's confident energy and even mimicked some of the original choreography.

"She's an icon. She's a legend," Nicole captioned the post, adding the hashtag #Halloween25.

But while many fans praised her stunning look, others focused on her song choice.

According to Billboard, Braxton's hit — a breakup anthem from her album The Heat — features lyrics like, "Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend? He wasn't man enough for me."

Some followers couldn't help but link the lines to Kelce, who is now engaged to global pop star Taylor Swift.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for about five years, from 2017 to 2022. Though she has remained quiet about his high-profile relationship, the timing of her costume has raised eyebrows online.

Kayla Nicole has been getting more attention the past 3 years than she ever has and you know what? No brand deals, no collabs, no interviews, no real photo shoots, no influencer events. Just tweets. https://t.co/XRp6NjVo0b — b (@bravoswiftiie) November 2, 2025

Kayla Nicole Handles Criticism With Confidence

Earlier this year, Nicole was asked about Kelce's engagement during a New York Fashion Week event.

According to People, she brushed off the question, showing little interest in discussing her ex's love life.

In a previous interview, Nicole opened up about handling public criticism and online hate. "The opinions of others are only as big as you make them," she said. "If I don't allow it to affect me, it simply won't."

The Halloween post is far from Nicole's first attention-grabbing costume.

Last year, she dressed up as another R&B star — Ciara — recreating the singer's "Ride" music video look with a fur coat and swimsuit. "Ciara... uh huuuhhhhh!" she wrote in that caption, proving she enjoys honoring music icons through her style, USA Today reported.

While Nicole didn't mention Kelce or Swift in her new video, the song's message — about strength, independence, and moving on from a past relationship — wasn't lost on fans.