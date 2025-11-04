Christina Perri Divorcing Husband Paul Costabile After Nearly 8 Years Together

Christina Perri, best known for her hit "A Thousand Years," has filed for divorce from her husband, Paul Costabile, after almost 8 years together.

According to court documents filed on November 3 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Perri cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their marriage.

The filing also listed the same day as their date of separation, marking a clear step in the couple's decision to move forward separately.

TMZ reported that the 39-year-old singer requested joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old Carmella and 3-year-old Pixie.

She also noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement and asked the court to handle the financial matters in accordance with that agreement.

Additionally, Perri requested that spousal support for Costabile, who works as an entertainment reporter and TV personality, be terminated.

Perri and Costabile's relationship began in 2013, and they married in December 2017.

Their wedding came just months after their engagement announcement, and their family quickly grew with the arrival of their first daughter in 2018.

Christina Perri Shares Pregnancy Loss Struggles

In 2020, Perri revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage and later experienced a pregnancy loss during her third trimester, an emotional journey she openly shared with her fans.

Two years later, she welcomed their second daughter, Pixie, in October 2022.

The divorce filing arrives just weeks before what would have been the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

Despite the personal challenges, Perri continues to stay connected to her music and fans. Her emotional honesty and resilience have long been part of her appeal, both in her songwriting and in her public life.

Perri rose to fame in 2011 with her debut album, lovestrong, which featured the chart-topping "Jar of Hearts," USA Today reported.

But it was "A Thousand Years," featured in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1," that became her signature song and solidified her place in pop culture.

In an October interview with sources, Perri credited "Twilight" fans for turning "A Thousand Years" into what she called the saga's "swan song," adding that being part of the film series was a dream come true.