Diddy's Prison Release Delayed After 'Homemade Booze' and Phone Call Drama

Sean​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ "Diddy" Combs won't be able to enjoy his freedom anytime soon, as he is to stay in prison for longer than it was previously anticipated.

According to reports, the music mogul violated prison rules. The rapper and business mogul was initially scheduled to be released from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey on May 8, 2028. Page Six has verified that his release date is now June 4, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2028.

Officials have not publicly explained the delay, but it comes after Combs allegedly consumed "homemade alcohol" made from fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, according to TMZ. In addition, CBS News reported that he was involved in a phone call prohibited under prison rules.

Combs told authorities he did not realize "third party or three-way calls are not authorized" because he had not received the prison admission and orientation handbook.

A spokesperson for Combs told Page Six that the call was "protected under attorney-client privilege" and therefore not improper.

The spokesperson added that the Grammy winner was "in his first week at FCI Fort Dix [after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center] and ... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."

They also noted that many rumors surrounding high-profile inmates are exaggerated and urged the public to "give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."

Legal Background

Combs,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 56, has been incarcerated since his arrest in September 2024, which followed charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In separate counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was found guilty and last month was sentenced to a prison term of four years and two months.

The jury found him not guilty of the more serious charges for which he could have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Combs was instructed to pay a $500,000 fine and take part in mental health and substance abuse programs.

His court case opened in May 2025, and the decision was reached two months later. In October, Combs' attorneys submitted a two-page brief to the court requesting that the decision be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌overturned.

Life Inside Fort Dix

Combs' daily routine at Fort Dix is a stark contrast to his past life of red carpet events and star-studded parties. He has participated in family visits and recently led a six-week Free Game with Diddy seminar, teaching business and entrepreneurship to fellow inmates.

Life in the low-security prison remains structured and regimented. Meals are served on trays, dormitory rules are enforced, and freedoms are limited. Combs has already served more than a year of his sentence, which counts toward early release for good behavior.