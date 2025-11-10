Cassie Ventura Accused of Avoiding Male Prostitute Suing Over 'Freak Offs' With Diddy

Cassie Ventura has been accused of dodging legal service in a lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, who accuses her and music mogul Diddy of forcing him to engage in sexual acts during their relationship.

Howard claims that Ventura has gone to "great lengths" to remain unreachable for legal documents tied to his civil case, according to a court filing reviewed by AllHipHop.

In the filing, Howard details his months-long efforts to locate Ventura, whose legal team has blocked attempts to serve him.

Howard referred to her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, saying, "Cassie Ventura has used substantial resources to conceal her whereabouts," and said Wigdor "is not authorized" to accept legal documents in this matter.

Howard elaborated on the efforts he made to reach Ventura, saying, "I hired a private investigator and multiple process servers who searched DMV records, property databases and visited several addresses in Connecticut. I also emailed Wigdor's office three times but received no cooperation."

He has now asked the court to permit an alternative way of serving Ventura, alleging that she is playing a "cat-and-mouse game" to evade the proceedings.

To support his argument, Howard filed documents showing Wigdor and co-counsel Meredith Firetog have issued at least seven public statements or given interviews on behalf of Ventura since June 2025, on news outlets including ABC News, NBC, and E! News. Howard said these statements prove that Wigdor represents Ventura and he can accept that service of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on June 29, 2025, also names Diddy and Ventura, alleging that the accused have orchestrated sexual encounters involving male prostitutes. Howard claims he was coerced into participating and subjected to degrading acts, including being filmed while masturbating for hours under Ventura's direction.

He also says Ventura knowingly infected him with a sexually transmitted disease, became pregnant by him, and had an abortion without his knowledge.

Regarding Diddy's involvement, Howard said, "he was often present but acted more as an overseer than a direct participant," calling him "jealous" and "controlling" during the encounters in question.

"I was there for days. They would lie to me and tell me I was coming for 24 hours and they would basically keep me by keeping my phone in my clothes for days, not allowing me to leave. And then finding out that she slept with all of these men after having contracted chlamydia all of those years ago, I totally feel like I'm a victim," Howard said in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Diddy was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and is serving a 50-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, New Jersey.