Vivica A. Fox's Emotional Confession About 50 Cent Has Fans Divided: 'It Took Me Years to Laugh Again'

Actress Vivica A. Fox caused some social media commotion over the weekend as she made some pointed comments about her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent, during a keynote appearance at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo.

As per AtlantaBlacstar, during a panel, Fox was asked to give advice about following personal dreams, but pivoted into her dating experiences. She told the audience, "Don't date 50 Cent. Don't date no d-mn rappers," which drew laughs from the audience.

Fox later reflected on the personal impact of her past relationship and said, "Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more. But I did it."

Social media users immediately jumped on Fox's statement, speculating what 50 Cent had to say in response. One fan said, "50 bout to have a field day with this one."

According to People, others encouraged Fox to let go of the relationship that had ended decades ago. As one user expressed, "Talk about bitter. That was over 20 years ago," and another added, "What is happening here!!!... Girl, pls let it go. He should not come up anymore in your talking points, ever. Free yourself. He doesn't speak or talk about you at all."

Historically, 50 Cent has also spoken publicly about Fox. In 2024, he re-posted a video from the 2003 BET Awards- the event that sparked their relationship in the first place-writing, "I look back at some of the sh-t that I did I gotta learn to shut the f-ck up. Look at that look at end that's trouble. WTF."

The two briefly dated following the award show, but the on-again-off-again feud has continued for well over two decades. Fox has previously called out 50 Cent over the show Empire's ratings, while 50 Cent has poked fun at Fox's appearance and questioned cosmetic enhancements she may have undergone.

Despite the public barbs, both have occasionally expressed admiration for one another. Fox told DJ Vlad in 2024, "He was the love of my life I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart."

Vivica Fox, 61, and 50 Cent, 50, seem to be single now, but their many years of personal and public interaction continue to draw significant attention from fans and followers online.