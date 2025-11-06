Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Reportedly Embraces How Rapper Controls Her Life: 'She Gets It'

Kanye West's marriage to Bianca Censori continues to draw attention — not just for the couple's provocative public appearances, but for the way he reportedly manages aspects of her daily life.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, West has established strict routines for his wife, from what she eats to how she dresses, though those close to the pair say Censori doesn't see it as controlling.

Reported Rules Around Diet, Appearance and Routine

Sources told the outlet that West, 48, oversees his wife's fitness and eating habits, favoring smaller meal portions and a "firm diet" to maintain her slender figure.

When dining out, he allegedly orders appetizers for her, and at home, he prefers that she use smaller dinner plates to manage portion sizes.

West is said to be against tanning, tattoos, and piercings as well — allegedly communicating to people around him that these kinds of changes would make her look "average."

Though West is known for his baggy sweatpants and hoodie type of dressing, he is said to be the one who personally selects Censori's clothes, choosing transparent and sexy ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌outfits.

Despite the scrutiny, insiders told the Daily Mail that Censori embraces his involvement.

"Most women would hate this move," one person said. "But Bianca likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can."

Another source described West's behavior as "nice about it, not some monster," adding that Censori "just gets it." They noted that he does measure her waist, but primarily to tailor her clothes, not to police her body.

The Aussie model is also reportedly on a healthy diet, mostly vegetables and lean protein, and that she likes to work out - this is something that West urges her to do every day.

Instead of severe workouts, he recommends simpler activities such as walking or stretching, and at times, he comes along with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌her.

Public Reaction and Past Controversies

Censori has since her marriage to West in December 2022, become one of the most talked about people in the media for her provocative attire.

Her outfits that are frequently made of transparent fabrics or atypical cuts have led to a public discussion about how much West has affected her image.

Per Page Six, following the 2025 Grammy Awards where she wore a look based on nudity, internet detractors charged West with being "manipulative" who uses his wife to get ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌noticed.

In response, West posted a series of social media messages defending his role, claiming he has "dominion" over his wife but insisting she makes her own choices.

"I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to," he wrote at the time, according to NBC, adding that she wouldn't have made such statements or appearances without his approval.

Censori met West while working as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand. The two married shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, and she has since become a central figure in his public and creative life.