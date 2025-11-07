Kanye West Takes Responsibility for Antisemitic Remarks: 'I Wanted to Come and Take Accountability'

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, met with prominent Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto on Tuesday to apologize for his past antisemitic remarks and to take responsibility for his actions.

A post on the rabbi's social media showed the 48-year-old rapper meeting privately with Rabbi Pinto, where he appeared to express deep regret and ask for forgiveness.

"I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability," Ye said.

"I was dealing with various issues. I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability."

According to Billboard, Ye used a simple analogy to explain his mindset: "It's like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it's your responsibility... I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage."

The rapper described the meeting as a first step in rebuilding trust with the Jewish community. "I wanted to come and take accountability," he said.

"These are the first steps in building brick-by-brick for the strong walls."

So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many.



Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters. https://t.co/NvXBwuaSoO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2025

Rabbi Pinto Praises Kanye West for Accountability

Rabbi Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel institutions, highlighted the value of acknowledging and correcting one's mistakes, noting that a person's true character is shown through how they make things right.

"This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace."

Ye has faced widespread criticism for his antisemitic statements, including a 2022 tweet threatening Jewish people.

These remarks led major companies such as Universal Music Group, Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas to sever ties with him.

He has also been banned from several social media platforms, although his X account was reinstated in 2023.

Despite the controversies, Ye has continued releasing music independently and performing internationally, with shows planned in South Korea, South Africa, and Mexico.

However, he has yet to release his highly anticipated album, Bully, in the United States.

The meeting with Pinto also carried a message of reconciliation. The rabbi and Ye hope their discussion "serves as an example to the world of the power of faith and reconciliation."

Pinto, speaking through a translator, described Ye as a "very good man," highlighting the rapper's willingness to take responsibility and repair relationships, Independent reported.