Paris Jackson Details Hidden Consequence of Addiction: 'It's Been With Me Since I Was 20'

Paris Jackson is opening up about a hidden consequence from her years of addiction, revealing how it continues to affect her life today.

In a TikTok video posted on November 10, the 27-year-old singer and model opened up about dealing with a perforated septum, a condition she linked to her history of substance use.

She explained that the damage, which involves a small hole between the nostrils, is one of the lingering physical effects of her past addiction.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson said she's lived with the condition for years and doesn't plan to have it surgically repaired.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," Paris explained, pointing to her face, People reported.

"That's because I have what's called a perforated septum, slightly different from a deviated septum, and that is from—what you think it's from." She then added with a serious look, "Don't do drugs, kids."

While she made lighthearted remarks about her condition, Paris acknowledged that her past drug use had a serious and damaging effect on her life, stressing that it was a mistake that brought her immense regret.

The "Hit Your Knees" singer said she developed the issue around age 20 and that it can be frustrating, especially when she's recording music.

"I've been living with this since I was about 20, and it's a b---h when you're in the studio," she said.

Paris Jackson Avoids Surgery to Protect Sobriety

Paris explained that she has chosen not to undergo surgery to repair her condition, noting that the procedure would require taking medication for pain management.

Since she is nearing six years of sobriety, she said she prefers to avoid anything that could risk her recovery or trigger a relapse.

According to People, the performer has previously discussed her long journey through addiction and recovery, revealing that she once faced severe dependence on substances such as heroin and alcohol before turning her life around.

In October, she received the Shining Star Award from Friendly House, a nonprofit that helps women overcome addiction and trauma.

During her acceptance speech, Paris reflected on how her journey has transformed her life.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," she said. "Getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident—everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

After marking five years of sobriety in January, Paris said in a heartfelt Instagram post that she's overwhelmed with gratitude.

"To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface," she wrote.