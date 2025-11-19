Drake Just Took a Savage Shot at Serena Williams During a Steamy Shoot with Sexyy Red: 'Uncalled For'

Drake and Serena Williams' long-running, indirect feud resurfaced, as the Canadian rapper appeared to subtly mock the tennis champion by liking a pointed comment on his Instagram post.

On Monday, Drake shared a series of tennis-themed photos featuring rapper Sexyy Red. He captioned the photos, "I said tennis lesson she said where's the bracelet or the necklace."

Fans were quick to catch another detail, too. Drake liked a comment from a user that said, "Serena Williams upgrade [fire emojis]." According to the Daily Mail,

The shoutout sparked new speculation that the rapper was rekindling beef with Williams, whom he dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. Their dynamic has drawn public attention over the years, often resurfacing during high-profile moments.

One such moment came during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance. Williams tweeted after her cameo on stage: "Let's go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!"

Many saw her appearance as a subtle jab, given Lamar's highly publicized feud with Drake.

Capital XtRa report notes Williams also joked about the Drake-Lamar rivalry during the 2024 ESPYS, which she was hosting. Williams said, "If I've learned anything this year, it's that none of us - not a single one of us, not even me - should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar." She added, "He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, 'seat's taken'."

Drake has responded indirectly before. In the wake of Williams' Super Bowl appearance, he posted a photo on his private Instagram with her former agent Jill Smoller - a veiled reference that, according to the source, again stoked the online narrative over their troubled relationship.

A photo taken in 2015 during one of Williams' Wimbledon matches was posted without a caption, prompting followers to speculate in the comments.

Drake and Williams were first linked romantically in 2011. The two were spotted together multiple times - including at a Cincinnati restaurant in 2015 - before splitting. Drake seemed to address the breakup on his 2016 song "Too Good," rapping, "I'm too good to you/ I'm way too good to you/ You take my love for granted/ I just don't understand it."

Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The Daily Mail reports that Drake mentioned Ohanian years later in his 2022 song "Middle of the Ocean."