Offset Dragged Into Court Over Alleged Attack At LA Dispensary Amid Public Breakdown Of Marriage To Cardi B

Offset is being taken to court over claims he attacked a security guard at a Los Angeles dispensary earlier this year, adding to a run of personal and legal trouble for the rapper.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old artist – whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus – is accused of striking a guard named Jim Sanchez during a dispute at MedMen near Los Angeles International Airport in March.

Sanchez said the musician became "hostile" after being asked to show identification.

The complaint states that several people with Offset also joined in, leaving Sanchez with head and neck injuries that required hospital treatment. He is suing for assault, battery, and emotional distress.

Offset's representative denied the account and claimed the guard provoked the situation. The man's approach was reportedly so aggressive that he rushed toward the rapper and spat on him, and in return, Offset defended himself, according to sources close to the rapper. The guard sprayed mace in response to the situation.

Offset is sued while he is sorting out a complicated divorce from his wife, rapper Cardi B. The rapper couple tied the knot in 2017 but after a few breakups and reconciliations, they have separated again.

Cardi again took the divorce route last year and mentioned "grown apart" as the reason of the separation, according to Page Six. They share three kids.

The couple's tumultuous cycle, which has been a feature of the public eye for a considerable time, has now extended to the internet and has been discussed by the parties in their interviews as well.

In March, Refinery reported Cardi accused Offset of harassment and emotional abuse during an X Spaces livestream, alleging he had sent threatening messages and pushed online trolling against her. Offset has not commented publicly on those claims.

New Chapter for Cardi B

Cardi B reveals via Spaces that Offset is demanding for her to pay HIS taxes, pay him millions, and give him one of her properties in order for him to sign the divorce papers.



— got my baby daddy actin’ like my baby mama pic.twitter.com/s4Pl3N0R01 — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) September 22, 2025

Cardi, 33, confirmed in September that she is expecting a child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 31.

Speaking with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings," she said the pregnancy was "a blessing" and that she was "in a good space."

The Grammy winner added that she and Diggs support each other's work and share a similar drive in their careers. Her fourth child is due in February.

Offset, meanwhile, has kept a lower profile, focusing on solo projects following the Migos split.

The documents from the court indicate that the case which was filed in Los Angeles County is still ongoing. In the lawsuit, Sanchez is asking for an unspecified amount of money as compensation for pain and suffering that caused him due to the incident that he denies.