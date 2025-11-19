Ariana Grande Hints 2026 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour Could Be Her Final Tour for Years

Ariana Grande may be saying goodbye to large-scale touring for a while. The 32-year-old pop star revealed that her upcoming 2026 "Eternal Sunshine" tour could be her "last hurrah" for years, as she focuses on projects that feel "right for her soul."

"I don't want to say any definitive things, I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," Grande told Amy Poehler on the Nov. 18 episode of the "Good Hang" podcast.

"I'm going to give it my all and it's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful."

The tour will follow the release of the "Wicked: For Good" film, in which Grande stars, and will include a string of US dates between June and August, followed by a 10-show London residency at The O2 between August and September.

According to NME, this will be her first major tour since completing her 100-show world tour in 2019.

Ariana Grande Prioritizes Soulful Projects Over Touring

Grande emphasized that stepping back from arena and stadium tours doesn't mean she's leaving music altogether. Instead, she wants to prioritize creative projects that feel authentic in the moment.

"I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also for my art and for what I'm giving myself is if I'm chasing things that feel very right in the moment," she said. "Following those authentic impulses feels like a really good idea."

Her career, which began on Broadway at age 15 in "13: The Musical," has included chart-topping albums, acting, and now the Wicked films, ENews reported.

Grande hinted at a possible return to Broadway in the future. "It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage," she told Today on Nov. 18.

Despite stepping back from tours, Grande reassured fans she won't abandon music.

She recently described her relationship with music as "healed" after leaving longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023 and finding a new balance between her pop career and acting.

The Eternal Sunshine album, released in 2024, has been praised as one of Grande's most sophisticated projects to date.

NME's Nick Levine gave it a four-star review, calling it "an album you definitely won't want to wipe from memory."