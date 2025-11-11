Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Seemingly End Split Speculation With Behind-The-Scenes Image

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater appeared to address swirling split rumors with a subtle but telling Instagram post following the London premiere of "Wicked: For Good."

The couple, who met on the set of the first "Wicked" film in 2022, started dating a year later while Slater was still married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

Despite the split rumors, the couple appeared to double down on their love offstage.

Slater's Instagram update featured a series of pictures from the NBC event "Wicked: One Wonderful Night," and Grande was unmistakable in a handful of photos, including a funny "Wicked"-themed photo booth picture.

ethan slater via Instagram pic.twitter.com/iqVmFojDkq — ariana grande news network (@arianagbnewsnet) November 7, 2025

Public Appearances vs. Private Support

During the London premiere, Grande and Slater were only photographed together in group shots, with co-stars often positioned between them.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that the couple has been "on and off" for several months, a detail mirrored in Grande's cautious approach to discussing her personal life in recent interviews. In her New York Times profile, she avoided mention of her love life, though the publication described Slater as someone she "dated."

Grande​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ shared that the increased attention in her life has taken away her personal joy.

In pondering the demands her career has brought, she confessed, "Nothing prepares you for what comes with it. Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate, and I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me."

Meanwhile, Slater has faced similar scrutiny, and his Instagram post over the weekend appeared to quiet some of the speculation, showing that he and Grande remain in each other's orbit despite physical distance at promotional events.

Praising Each Other Amid Tabloid Scrutiny

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ her previous interviews, Grande has not shied away from complementing Slater, especially highlighting his commitment to the people he loves.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2024, she expressed her admiration by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌saying, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about."

"There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Grande also admitted the difficulties of handling her fame while maintaining her personal relationships and noted that the gossip rags had exaggerated her suffering during some professional changes.

"Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills," Grande said.