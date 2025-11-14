Ariana Grande's Terror During Singapore 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere Met With Cynthia Erivo's Fierce, 'Maternal' Protection

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a fan rushed the yellow brick road carpet at the Singapore premiere of "Wicked: For Good" on Thursday, to meet up close and personal her co-star Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo didn't hesitate to intervene, as per the videos that have been shared widely on social media.

The person who threw himself at the fan was a 32-year-old guy who jumped over a barrier and put his arm around Grande.

Without a moment's hesitation, Erivo went up to Grande's side, physically separated her from the man, and yelled, "Get off of her!" while she was directing Grande away from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌danger.

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from a ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere attendee. pic.twitter.com/XQBeQJWZsI — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2025

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror US that Erivo's quick reaction demonstrated the profound bond between the actresses. "Cynthia is proving it's the strongest ties that bind her and Ariana here as she moves in to protect her so swiftly and so comprehensively that her instinctive response is equal to that of a mother with a child," James said.

James noted that Erivo acted even before security personnel arrived.

"Cynthia moves faster than many of the actual security, and with no apparent concern for her own well-being here," she said. In the videos, the 38-year-old star can be seen physically removing the man's arm while comforting Grande, who appeared visibly shaken.

The expert added that Erivo continued shielding Grande even after the initial contact. "She doesn't just protect in the moment, she continues to use her body as a shield for Ariana, whose facial expression suggests she is terrified and helpless," James explained.

A Traumatic Past Heightens Impact

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ her past disclosure, Grande mentioned that she experiences post-traumatic stress and anxiety related to the tragic event of the bomb attack in Manchester in 2017.

James noted that one can see how intimate the two ladies are from the way Grande is behaving.

"Cynthia wrapped her arms around Ariana, who held onto her friend while stroking her forearms, in a signal of recognition for the protective help as well as a reassurance that she is okay," she said.

The body language expert emphasized that their relationship operates on a deep level. "There are levels of relationship that can range from the surface ones right down to deeper, profound ones, and whatever the state of the friendship between these two women at surface level and however that might evolve as they go off on separate projects, it's clear that on the very deepest and most profound level it still survives," James said.