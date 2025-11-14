Ariana Grande's Team on High Alert After Ambush Said to Have Brought Back Manchester Bombing Trauma

Ariana​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Grande's team is prepared for any eventuality after an alarming incident on the red carpet, which, according to reports, caused the singer to recall her harrowing experience during the bombing at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

During a concert of Grande in Manchester, a terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of 22 people, and more than 1,000 people were injured, out of which a great number of children. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The event profoundly affected the singer, who later described struggling with depression and feeling her life "needed to be saved."

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Singapore premiere of "Wicked: For Good" on Thursday, a man who crossed the barrier and forcibly grabbed Grande aggressively approached her.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo, who, along with a group of bodyguards, came to her rescue, was the last to see the incident unfold. Luckily, no one was hurt.

But, according to insiders speaking to the Daily Mail, the altercation was not a spontaneous fan meeting, and the perpetrator targeted the singer on ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌purpose.

The man, identified as Johnson Wen and known online as "Pyjama Man," has a documented history of targeting celebrities, including Katy Perry and the Weeknd.

Wen shared videos on social media before and after the incident, describing his intention to "meet" Grande, claiming he had "been dreaming about" the encounter. In one post, he giddily wrote, "Finally, I dreamed about meeting Ariana Grande and finally my dreams became true."

Security and PTSD Concerns

Ariana Grande was aggressively approached by a “fan” during the ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in Singapore.



Please make sure to report and block ALL of his accounts on every social media platform pic.twitter.com/6vbpGmbdSU — POP GOSSIP (@TheePopGossip) November 14, 2025

Insiders say the ambush has renewed concern about Grande's security, which has been extensive since the Manchester attack. "She has never been the same since," a source said.

"Ariana has been trying to soothe herself because her mind automatically jumps to the darkest possibilities."

The insider explained that sudden approaches trigger Grande's post-traumatic stress: "When someone suddenly approaches or charges at her, it triggers her... almost like PTSD, as her mind immediately goes to the worst-case scenario."

Following the Manchester bombing, Grande considered stepping away from public life entirely. "She wanted to quit everything and become a hermit," the source said, adding that she still experiences panic attacks.

In a 2018 interview with British Vogue, Grande reflected on her struggles, saying: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss ... I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience."

A second source close to the singer said Grande now actively avoids situations that might put her in harm's way, mindful of her mental health. As her promotional tour for the "Wicked" sequel continues, her team is reportedly increasing security measures.

"She is taking the precautions needed... because the quicker she can put this in the back of her mind, the better," the source said.

Meanwhile, Wen, who was removed from the scene by security, posted on Instagram, captioning one video: "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."