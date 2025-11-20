Yo-Yo's Wild Tupac Confession Has Jada Pinkett Smith Supporters Warning Her: 'Red Table Incoming'

Rapper Yo-Yo has reignited conversation surrounding her past relationship with Tupac Shakur, bringing other close relationships in the late rapper's life to the forefront of fans' minds, including Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a resurfaced interview from 2019 on Sway in the Morning, Yo-Yo talked about rumors that have long surround her association with the West Coast icon.

According to Atlanta Black Star, when host Sway asked if she and Tupac had ever dated, Yo-Yo verified the relationship. "Yup, we did date. Yup, that's real." When Sway asked about the duration, she added, "Oh, goodness. All his life. I'm still his."

Yo-Yo explained the early days of their relationship thus: "We were great friends on the road. We met each other early '89 when Pac first came out here and we dated. And Pac, you know, we became great friends, which later ended up in a relationship, which turned into a friendship because the relationship just couldn't last. You know I was just introducing myself to the industry, and yeah, I wanted to be free. I didn't want a boyfriend."

She also shared their playful rapport. "Pac is somebody, honestly, I mean he used to call me Uncle Pac Ice," per EURWEB. When asked if they battled in rap, she clarified simply, "Battle."

The conversation turned personal when off-camera questions regarding Tupac's romantic side arose. "Good, and he knew it. He was very cocky," she said regarding his skills in bed. Regarding the possibility of having a child with him, she replied, "Did I want to have his baby? No. I was young."

People immediately took to social media, debating her comments and referencing Tupac's other close relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. "Jada's about to set that red table back up, lol," referencing Pinkett Smith's talk show, "Red Table Talk."

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



(🎥 @RollingOut ) pic.twitter.com/YGPs0ir7P6 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 12, 2023

But despite the public speculation, Jada Pinkett Smith has always denied that her relationship with Tupac ever went beyond friendship. She once described him as a soulmate and recalled the deep friendship the two shared when they were teenagers at the Baltimore School for the Arts.