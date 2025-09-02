Tupac's Brother Slams Drake for Seeking Out Rap Icon's Jewelry Amid Authenticity Debate

Drake's purchase of a chain linked to Tupac Shakur has reignited debate in the hip-hop community, drawing criticism from Shakur's brother Mopreme.

Earlier this month, Drake reportedly bought what was described as Tupac's Death Row Records chain, a move that quickly divided fans. Some focused on Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar and the rapper's use of Tupac's AI-generated voice, while others questioned whether the jewelry was authentic.

Mopreme Shakur Responds

Mopreme Shakur voiced his frustration in an interview on "The Latest" podcast. He said Drake "need to think more about his moves," pointing out the rapper's recent praise of British artists. "I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of raps' jewels, literal jewels?" he asked. Mopreme added that he believes Tupac's belongings should remain with the family, though he admitted, "things don't always work out that way."

The chain's legitimacy has also been challenged. Music executive Wack 100 and former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight have both dismissed the item as counterfeit. Knight said he didn't blame Drake directly, claiming the rapper was likely misled. "I believe Drake really admired Tupac and liked Tupac," Knight explained, but added that someone "played" him.

A Larger Pattern

The jewelry controversy adds to Drake's string of recent clashes in the industry. His battle with Lamar fueled weeks of online arguments, and his use of AI-generated vocals drew criticism from many fans and artists. The chain purchase has now shifted that scrutiny into questions of respect for legacy and authenticity in hip-hop.

Despite the backlash, Mopreme's remarks stand out as a reminder of how personal these symbols remain to Shakur's family. "I think the family should have all of 'Pac's things, personally," he said, underscoring the emotional weight behind the dispute.